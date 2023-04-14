Golden Agers Bion Pike

Golden Agers Bion Pike

Harbormaster Bion Pike spoke at the April Golden Agers monthly luncheon.  He spoke and showed images of all things related to the harbor.  He answered the questions that have been buzzing around town.  He touched on Reed Park, Tuck’s Point, Sand Dollar Cove, dredging, the MHBC dock, the town dock, and the dock at Morss pier.  This is the 60th anniversary of the Golden Agers, watch the Cricket for announcements of upcoming events.  $20 gets you a year of membership.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.