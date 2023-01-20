The flow of accurate, timely information is a key element of good governance and critical to robust civic engagement.  This is true for all levels of civic discourse but is most immediately felt here at the local level. Over three years ago the Town created the new part-time position of Communications Coordinator to bolster the flow of information both to and from residents.  Many new strategies have been implemented and new approaches are always being evaluated.

Of course, as fate would have it, three months after hiring Tiffany Marletta as our first Communications Coordinator, COVID hit.  All of Tiffany’s time (and then some as she like many other staff put in many uncompensated hours during the height of the pandemic) was devoted to getting information out about local COVID policies, infection rates and eventually vaccine schedules.  It was a crash course in getting information out on social media and improving the Town’s website as a conduit of information.

