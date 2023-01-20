The Jane Deering Gallery is holding an exhibition of paintings of George Wingate which continues from January 21 through February 12. The Gallery invites residents to join for its opening weekend Saturday January 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday January 22 from 1-4 p.m. to coincide with the second annual “Gloucester So Salty.” Artist George Wingate who opens the season with “Letters / Words / and.” In the words of an artist friend, is a postmodernist, a minimalist, a sculptor, a poet and an all over evocator. For details contact the gallery.
