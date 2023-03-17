At this year’s Annual Town Meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 3, 6:30 p.m., at the Memorial Elementary School, nine of the twenty articles are proposing changes to accept a new local option provided by state law, adopt, or change a general bylaw or amend our zoning regulations.

A general bylaw change to add a new revolving account is proposed in Article 10.  The Board of Health seeks to establish a revolving account to handle the expenses related to conducting flu or other vaccination clinics.  In the past it has been a bit of a guessing game as to how much money to appropriate for the clinics.  A better way is to set up a revolving account that allows the acceptance of reimbursements from insurance and other funds that from time to time become available for clinics and to pay the expenses for the clinics directly from these funds.  (Hence the revolving nature of the fund – moneys spent are from the funds collected.)  Currently the reimbursements the Town receives goes into the general fund.  We currently have a similar fund for the programming provided by the Parks and Recreation Department.  The Board of Health has the support of the Select Board and the Finance Committee for this new revolving fund.

Follow the Town of MBTS on FacebookInstagram and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.