Friends of Manchester Trees

 

More than one hundred members and guests attended the party, which celebrated an organization that has planted and cared for over 1,200 new trees in Manchester over the past 50 years. 

Last month the Friends of Manchester Trees (FOMT) marked its 50th anniversary with a gala soiree at “Eaglis,” the home of Elizabeth and Stuart Moore. 

The historic home and naturalized landscape were a fitting location to host a gathering for a committed group that recognizes that trees have an essential role in protecting the environment. 

