Jason Cleary Good Bye 2023

Jason Cleary, at the fire station, last week.  (Photo: Erika Brown)

Friday is Manchester Fire Chief Jason Cleary’s last day in his job.  His replacement, James “Jake” McNeilly of Essex, will be the eighth fire chief in about a dozen years. 

“I wasn’t expecting to leave so soon,” said Cleary, who is parting ways with Manchester after just three years.  His plan was to serve in Manchester for 10 years and then retire, closing out a long career in public safety largely spent in New Hampshire and Maine.  But he didn’t offer to renew his contract, nor did the town.