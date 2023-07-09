North Shore Pride Drag Brunch by-the-Sea at Boo Bird

It was both a sold-out and at-capacity affair for the first annual North Shore Pride "Drag Brunch By-the-Sea" at Boo-Bird on Central Street in Manchester featuring Boston-based Drag Queen Mizery and her girls.

The event was organized by Manchester resident and head of North Shore Pride Hope Watt-Bucci.  Tickets went on sale nearly three weeks ago and by last week, going into the event, all tickets had sold.  That "packed" quality gave the event a feeling of buzz.  In the end, it was fun and delicious. 

