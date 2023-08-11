Local author, Jeff Denoncour, signs his first book, Sword and Bow: A Quest to Save Alfham for Kathy Ryan as his wife Laura looks on. Jeff signed copies of his book at the Friends of the Manchester Library annual book sale Saturday. This first in a series finds two “small-town brothers Jeff and Sam who receive a Christmas tree from a mysterious stranger, they have no idea they’re about to embark on the biggest adventure of their lives and become heroes to a magical kingdom they never knew existed.”
(Photo Paul Clark)