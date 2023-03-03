Chapter 5 Article 3 of the Town of Essex Bylaws includes a Winter Parking Ban which is in effect every year from December 1 to April 1.  During the ban, no parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street in Essex with one exception: all night parking is allowed year-round on the 'odd' numbered (easterly) side of Pickering Street.  Violators may receive a $50 parking citation.  Vehicles will be subject to towing during a storm.

