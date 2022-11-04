Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of October 24, 2022
Report covers from October 1, 2022 to October 21, 2022
Field of Dreams Irrigation System Seasonal Shutdown
The irrigation system for the Field of Dreams baseball fields at the Centennial Grove was properly winterized by our irrigation contractor on October 21, 2022. The system was not operative for the majority of the past season due to an issue with the irrigation well that feeds it. Our well contractor has investigated the problem and it was likely insufficient flow, due to the prolonged drought. However, it could also mean that the well screen needs to be cleaned and removed. Our well contractor will review the situation again in the spring and will take any necessary action at that time.
Removal of Conomo Point Park Float, Gangway, and Water Access Stairs
Our marine contractor has removed the float, gangway, and water access stairs for the season from the small park at Conomo Point. The contractor will have a welding repair completed on the gangway during the off season.
Centennial Grove Seasonal Shutdown
We have begun to winterize the Centennial Grove by taking the usual, seasonal actions. The water to the Cottage has been turned off and our plumbing contractor has blown out the interior waterlines. The float at the beach and the fishing dock adjacent to the beach have been taken out of the water for the season. The Selectmen’s Assistant will soon have all portable toilets removed.
Replacement of Town Hall Emergency Lighting System Batteries
On October 6, 2022, Town Hall personnel could detect a faint electrical odor in the second floor hallway but could not determine the source. The Essex Fire Department stopped by with a heat sensing device and was able to determine that the source was a battery module for the building’s emergency lighting system mounted on the wall. One of the two batteries in the module had reached end of life and was giving off the odor. Both batteries were immediately removed and our electrical contractor has replaced them with new batteries.
Town Elevator Upgrade Work Commencement
The Board had authorized a Reserve Fund Transfer Request at the last meeting for funding necessary to retrofit/upgrade both the Town Hall elevator and the Senior Center elevator to comply with recent changes in the State fire code. The Finance Committee met on October 11, 2022 and voted to approve the transfer. Subsequently, the TA contacted our elevator contractor and authorized the work. We have been told that parts for one elevator have a five-week lead time and parts for the other elevator have 12-week lead time. Once parts do arrive, our contractor will work each job into their schedule within one to two weeks. We are hopeful that a portion of this work will be reimbursed to the Town under a grant from our insurer that we have applied for.
Folsom Pavilion Replacement Project Update
The volunteer coordinator for the subject project, Dan Mayer, met at the Centennial Grove with Chairman Pereen, Economic Development Committee Chairman Harris, local architect Peter Levasseur, and the TA on October 21, 2022. Mr. Mayer has donated the services of his company to conduct clearing of hazard trees and overgrown underbrush. The work will help provide more useable space in the existing parking lots and in the picnic grove and attention will soon be turned to planning for footings for the new pavilion.
Town Hall Bell Tower Leak
As reported in the past, when we get a strong storm with heavy rain and wind coming from the direction of the Memorial Park ball field, we have seen from time to time a water leak at the third-floor stair landing in Town Hall. The last time this occurred (many months ago), we had an expert roofing consultant check and water test all of the flashing and roofing surfaces in that area, to no avail. The leak condition reoccurred on October 14, 2022 and, this time, the TA was able to inspect the clock tower during the leak. Water was not getting in through the penetration in the clock face for the drive rod for the clock hands, as we had previously postulated. Instead, it was clear to see that water was leaking in around the clock face itself (on the clockworks level) and running down inside the wall on the next level down (the bell level). From the bell level, the water makes its way to the point of the interior leak (the third-floor stair landing). In discussing the situation with our expert, he has recommended that the clock face be removed and reinstalled with the proper application of a self-sealing, vapor barrier membrane. There is a remote possibility that the clock face could be sealed from the inside of the clock tower and that should be ruled out before a more extensive approach is used, which will involve the use of an expensive lift and several experienced construction personnel.
Board Input Regarding School Budget Development Guidelines
Mr. Zubricki attended a meeting with Selectman Bradford and Finance Committee Chairman Buttrick on October 13, 2022. The meeting featured a discussion regarding the Town’s perspective on general guidelines for the development of the Manchester Essex Regional School District annual budget. The following day, the three of us were part of a School Budget Collaborative Group meeting where the same topic was discussed. The group also discussed major budget drivers for the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget development season including out of district placement, health insurance and utility increases, and continuing declining enrollment of Manchester pupils and increasing enrollment of Essex pupils.
Great Marsh Coalition Symposium Planning
Selectman Phippen and Mr. Zubricki participated in the subject meeting help planned one of the featured presentations about the Town’s proposed Apple Street Roadbed Elevation and Culvert Replacement Project on October 14, 2022. This year’s symposium will feature a few local projects that are in the advanced stages of planning or implementation. Selectman Phippen will deliver the Essex presentation during the symposium on November 3, 2022.
Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Caucus
Mr. Zubricki attended the subject event on October 21, 2022 along with the Chief of Police. The caucus occurs quarterly and is intended to bring together government leaders from Cape Ann and Ipswich along with State legislators and business leaders to review important issues and initiatives. The meeting featured updates from the five communities and area legislators.
Preliminary Review of Draft Fall Town Meeting Motions
The Board will consider the approval and signature of the Fall Town Meeting warrant at the present meeting, in accordance with the posted agenda. Given that the next, regularly-scheduled Board meeting is the same night as the Fall Town Meeting, it would be useful to begin to review draft motions now.
Quarterly Review of Executive Session Minutes
The Chairman reviewed the Board’s executive session minutes that have not been released to date and did not identify any minutes that are ready for release.
Massachusetts Downtown Initiative Technical Assistance Grant
The Town Planner had applied for the subject grant in the spring, with a request for technical assistance to help the Town develop a placemaking plan for downtown Essex. The Town has now been awarded $25,000 in technical assistance by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to unify a sense of place in Essex by coordinating how downtown public spaces in the Town complement each other. One major area that the grant will help to focus a theme and overall design for is the former site of the Essex fire station at 24 Main Street.
Columbus Day Holiday
The office was closed on October 10, 2022, in observance of the subject holiday.
Town Administrator Leave
The TA was out of the office, on leave, for a portion of October 12, 2022 and worked remotely for portions of the day from October 17-20, 2022, while visiting family out of State.
This report is available at www.essexma.org on the morning after any regularly scheduled Essex Board of Selectmen’s Meeting.