At the Essex Shipbuilding Museum last week, a group of students from Topsfield Vocational Academy launch their newly completed Caribbean Skiff, a hand built, wooden boat completed over the last year with their teacher, Mark Webster and the museum’s Resident Boat Builder, Jeff Lane. Congratulations to all.
Essex Shipbuilding Students
Erika Brown
