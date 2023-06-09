Essex Shipbuilding_Students

 

At the Essex Shipbuilding Museum last week, a group of students from Topsfield Vocational Academy launch their newly completed Caribbean Skiff, a hand built, wooden boat completed over the last year with their teacher, Mark Webster and the museum’s Resident Boat Builder, Jeff Lane. Congratulations to all.  (Photo Erika Brown)

