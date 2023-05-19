The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum (EHSSM) is proud to announce a new initiative to keep the community up to date on our museum's activities. Starting this month, we will be providing regular updates to the Cricket through a series of articles.
As many of you know, EHSSM has been an integral part of the community for over 85 years. Our mission is to provide a center of education, preservation and study of traditional Essex shipbuilding and the community that supports it. Our museum is home to a vast collection of artifacts, photographs, and documents that tell the stories of the people, boats, and industries that have shaped our community and an environment designed to support the continuation of our cultural traditions into the future.
Through our new series of articles, we hope to provide the community with a behind-the-scenes look at what we do at EHSSM. We will share updates on our current exhibits, upcoming events, and ongoing restoration projects. We will also introduce you to the dedicated staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to keep our museum running.
At EHSSM, we believe that our community plays an important role in preserving our maritime heritage. We are proud to be a part of a community that values history and tradition. We hope that our articles will help to foster a deeper connection between EHSSM and the community we serve.
We have exciting news as we gear up for our 2023 public season. We are proud to introduce our reinvigorated initiatives around environmental sustainability and community place making, as well as a greater focus on diversity and inclusion as we connect to international shipbuilding organizations through our pilot program the “Builders without Borders” talk series. The pilot will run with a pop-up preseason event this Saturday, May 13 from 4-6 p.m. with a lecture by Ivan Jakobsen of the Viking Museum in Denmark. You can also mark your calendars for a June 1 student-built boat launch on the morning high tide.
We are just getting started. Keep an eye out for an upcoming article where we will make a big announcement. We look forward to sharing our museum's activities with you and hope to see you in the Shipyard soon!
KD Montgomery is executive director of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum