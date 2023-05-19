Essex ESM KD Montgomery

Essex ESM KD Montgomery

The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum (EHSSM) is proud to announce a new initiative to keep the community up to date on our museum's activities.  Starting this month, we will be providing regular updates to the Cricket through a series of articles.

As many of you know, EHSSM has been an integral part of the community for over 85 years.  Our mission is to provide a center of education, preservation and study of traditional Essex shipbuilding and the community that supports it.  Our museum is home to a vast collection of artifacts, photographs, and documents that tell the stories of the people, boats, and industries that have shaped our community and an environment designed to support the continuation of our cultural traditions into the future.

KD Montgomery is executive director of the Essex Shipbuilding Museum