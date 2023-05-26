In commemoration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth” with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

“Journey to Juneteenth” is a 45-minute program comprised of a collection of short stories celebrating freedom.  During the performance, Tutson will recount the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional character.  Audiences will learn about the day General Granger read Order No. 3 and its impact on the fictional character's life as an enslaved person and what happened to her and her family after.

