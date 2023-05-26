In commemoration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth” with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.
“Journey to Juneteenth” is a 45-minute program comprised of a collection of short stories celebrating freedom. During the performance, Tutson will recount the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional character. Audiences will learn about the day General Granger read Order No. 3 and its impact on the fictional character's life as an enslaved person and what happened to her and her family after.
“We are excited to bring this presentation to the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center and look forward to the many festivities taking place throughout the Heritage Area leading up to June 19. Finding new and interesting ways to help people of all ages know and appreciate this day of freedom is very important and we are grateful to the National Park Service for partnering with us to make the event possible and free to the public,” said Essex Heritage CEO Annie C. Harris.
“We are truly honored to celebrate Juneteenth at our site and to highlight the significance of this holiday alongside our partners. Being a partner on this great program and wonderful exhibit is a way for the National Park Service to engage with this crucial piece of our nation's history and its ongoing impact in our society. We are grateful to Ms. Tutson, the North Shore Juneteenth Association, and Essex Heritage for partnering with us to offer these important events to our park visitors,” said Superintendent Jennifer Hardin of Salem Maritime and Saugus Iron Works National Historic Sites.
The National Park Service will also host A Tower of Strength: Black Women of the Suffrage Movement exhibit curated by the North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc. from June 1 - July 16 in the visitor center gallery.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.