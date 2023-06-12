Essex Fire Department Holdis Annual Firefighters Memorial Parade

Early Sunday morning, the Essex Fire Department held its Annual Firefighters Memorial Sunday Parade and Service to honor fallen firefighters for their service and sacrifice.
The procession started at 8:45 a.m. at the new Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Avenue. Current and retired firefighters assembled, dressed in full uniforms and carrying ceremonial flowers in a silver vessel. Residents came out and lined Spring Street as the parade, led by a bagpiper, marched to the ceremony and short service before returning to the Fire Station.