Essex Bridge Dedication

Photo Paul Clark

Saturday saw the Essex bridge being dedicated as town officials and guests cut the ribbon across the center of the bridge.  This event took place during the 3-day Essex in Bloom celebration.  Pictured left to right; Paul Stedman, District 4 Highway Director, MADOT, Tim Hezzy, Project Engineer, MADOT, State Senator Bruce Tarr, Ruth Pereen, Chairman, Essex Board of Selectmen, Brendhan Zubricki, Town Administrator, Paul Francis, Chief of Police and Rick Bodi, General Superintendent, MAS Building & Bridge (project contractor).

