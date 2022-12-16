Curator Retires

Erik Ronnberg, Jr., maritime curator at the Cape Ann Museum (left) announced he will retire after nine years with the museum.  (Courtesy Photo)

The Cape Ann Museum’s esteemed Maritime Curator Erik Ronnberg Jr, who worked for many years as a ship model maker on Cape Ann, is retiring after nine years at the museum.

“It’s not every day you get to work alongside the best of the best,” said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker.  “Erik has been a generous and dedicated colleague and an invaluable resource to the Museum and our community.  We wish him every success in his retirement”

