Earth Day is coming up next month. The Manchester Sustainability Committee is offering regular everyday tips we all can do to show a little love to Mother Earth. This week’s tip is ….
Avoid using plastic takeout containers, flatware, and bottles! Put these in your car before you travel:
- Flatware for consuming takeout
- Cloth napkins
- Reusable straw
- Coffee mug
- Reusable water bottle
- Small cloth bag for vegetables/fruit
- Wax paper for wrapping perishables
- Reusable grocery bags
