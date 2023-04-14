Earth Day Tip

Earth Day Tip 

Earth Day is coming up next month.  The Manchester Sustainability Committee is offering regular everyday tips we all can do to show a little love to Mother Earth.  This week’s tip is ….

Avoid using plastic takeout containers, flatware, and bottles! Put these in your car before you travel:

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.