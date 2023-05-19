Dr. Susan Wadia-Ells

“Why does one woman develop breast cancer, while another never does?  “This is the title of the talk that Manchester resident and Amazon best-selling author, Susan Wadia-Ells, Ph.D., will give in Gloucester next week. 

Wadia-Ells’ talk will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Azorean Restaurant, 125 Washington St., in Gloucester. It is the same talk that Dr. Wadia-Ells recently presented in Austin, Texas at KetoCon2023; the largest ketogenic-focused conference in the world. 

