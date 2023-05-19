“Why does one woman develop breast cancer, while another never does? “This is the title of the talk that Manchester resident and Amazon best-selling author, Susan Wadia-Ells, Ph.D., will give in Gloucester next week.
Wadia-Ells’ talk will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Azorean Restaurant, 125 Washington St., in Gloucester. It is the same talk that Dr. Wadia-Ells recently presented in Austin, Texas at KetoCon2023; the largest ketogenic-focused conference in the world.
Dr. Wadia-Ells’ recent book, Busting Breast Cancer: Five Simple Steps to Keep Breast Cancer Out of Your Body, describes how and why a ketogenic lifestyle, maintaining a high Vitamin D3 blood level, and avoiding mammograms and birth control drugs, are all significant ways to keep breast cancer out of your body.
“Breast Cancer has recently become the Number One killer of women in the United States; before heart disease. Also, in just the past year we are seeing an exponential increase in early-stage diagnoses and in recurrence. As women we must understand how to prevent this disease from taking root in our bodies,” said Wadia-Ells.
Busting Breast Cancer is the first book on breast cancer prevention, based on the metabolic theory of cancer, not on the mainstream genetic theory of cancer. The book includes a foreword by Dr. Thomas Seyfried, the Boston College professor who authored the 2012 historic treatise, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management and Prevention of Cancer (Wiley & Sons).
Wadia-Ells, a long-time Manchester resident, and investigative journalist, formerly wrote the Honest Health column for the Gloucester Daily Times. Her decade-plus of research behind this book was grassroots -funded in large part by generous Cape Ann residents. Back by extensive research, and highly controversial for its various stances including, “No Mammograms!” and “Indoor SAFE Tanning is Healthy!”, the book continues toperiodically rise to the #1 Amazon international best-seller spot in the categories of cancer and breast cancer.
The event is free and includes free keto appetizers and a cash bar. Seating is limited, so pre-registration is required. Email susan@bustingbreastcancer.com. Busting Breast Cancer is available from each of the Cape Ann libraries as an ebook; at local bookstores; at Common Crow and online at bustingbreastcancer.com.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.