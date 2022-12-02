December marks the start of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget season.  The MERSD School Committee and Administration are committed to a transparent, open, and informed budget development process.  In keeping with that commitment, this article is the first in a series designed to assist the communities of Essex and Manchester in learning more about MERSD and understanding the Regional School District budget process. 

Throughout each budget season, we work cooperatively with the Boards of Selectman and Finance in both Essex and Manchester to provide one another with ongoing progress reports on our planning process and outlook.  This year, we will again continue this highly successful approach.

