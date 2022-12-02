December marks the start of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget season. The MERSD School Committee and Administration are committed to a transparent, open, and informed budget development process. In keeping with that commitment, this article is the first in a series designed to assist the communities of Essex and Manchester in learning more about MERSD and understanding the Regional School District budget process.
Throughout each budget season, we work cooperatively with the Boards of Selectman and Finance in both Essex and Manchester to provide one another with ongoing progress reports on our planning process and outlook. This year, we will again continue this highly successful approach.
During the next few months, a great deal of our time and energy will be focused on the dollars and cents of the balance sheet. What is important to keep in mind is that the balance sheet supports our goals of maintaining services, improving student achievement, and pursuing our strategic priorities.
The MERSD School Committee will meet on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss and approve its tentative budget. This will be followed by a public budget hearing on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at the MERMHS Library. This event is meant to provide the community with an opportunity to learn and ask questions about our proposed budget for FY24.
Please visit our Finance & Operations page (http://www.mersd.org/domain/256) for information about our budget process, a complete budget season calendar, and link to our strategic plan which outlines the work going on in the district.
How To Participate and Learn More:
Public comment is welcome at the beginning of working meetings of the School Committee.
Two Key Meetings will take place in December:
MERSD School Committee Meeting
Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. (MERMHS Learning Commons and WebEx) Presentation of the Tentative Budget to the School Committee.
Public Hearing on the Tentative Budget
Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. (MERMHS Learning Commons and Webex)
Presentation of the Tentative Budget followed by public input. This is an opportunity for the community to learn, ask questions, and provide feedback about our proposed budget for FY24.
If you have a comment or question related to the budget process, please contact a member of the MERSD Administration or a School Committee member.
Thank you for your interest and support of our Schools.
Pam Beaudoin, Superintendent
Avi Urbas, Director of Finance and Operations