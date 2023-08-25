Back To School HS Principal

For some Manchester Essex Regional School District students, these last weeks of summer vacation are a sad time.  But these are also the weeks that school district administrators are busy preparing for the first day of school on Wednesday, August 30. 

District-wide, administrators are ready.  They’ve been working hard, getting buildings and curricula ready for students and teachers.  When asked this week what they were looking forward to most about the school year, every single administrator interviewed gave the same answer: “When the students come.” 