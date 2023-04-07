The deadline for all grant applications is fast approaching. Please make sure that all applications are submitted by Monday, May 1 in order to be reviewed and acted upon by the Directors. Grant applications can be accessed online at hooperfund.org or picked up at the Parks and Recreation Department at Town Hall. The Hooper Fund is a community based 501(c)(3) public charity that funds school educational and recreational programs, including school and town athletic leagues, youth recreational activities, summer programs and the like. The Fund provides grants to start up programs but does not accept applications for individuals.
Donations are always gratefully accepted, and 95 percent of all donations go back into the community.