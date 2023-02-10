Last week, two local residents, Philio Wigglesworth Cushing and Tracey Hutchinson of Churchill Properties, were recognized for their outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate.
Philio, a Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was awarded for exceptional 2022 sales volume and earned her company’s highest accolade, the “International Premier Elite Award.” She began her real estate career in 2005 and quickly became a top producing agent and earned multiple prestigious awards, was placed in the “Top 50” in New England for her company and became one of the top five of all Realtors in the North Shore.
In addition to her efforts in real estate, Philio is also extremely active in community affairs. At the Peabody Essex Museum she serves as an overseer and as a member of the organization’s Leadership Committee. She is also a member of the Maritime and American Art Visiting Committees. Philio is a Distinguished Benefactor at the Museum of Fine Arts, a Patron of the Ipswich Museum, and is on the Board of the Manchester Historical Museum. In her spare time, she is an active and competitive tennis player.
Tracey Hutchinson of Churchill Properties was recognized last Thursday for outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate. Her exceptional 2022 sales volume earned her the company’s highest accolade, the “International Society of Excellence Award.”
Tracey is a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and holds a master’s degree from the University of Vermont. Having lived and worked on the North Shore since 2008, she began her full-time real estate career in 2014 as a way to support her family. Tracey quickly became a top producing agent, consistently earning multiple prestigious awards. She attributes her success to hard work, determination, and loyal clients.
Churchill Properties is a full service residential real estate firm serving all of Boston’s North Shore communities from their offices in Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Hamilton, Manchester and Newburyport. Philanthropically, the company supports the Home for Little Wanderers with a donation upon each real estate closing. These donations help support the Home’s impact on the lives and growth of thousands of disadvantaged children each year.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.