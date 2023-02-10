Last week, two local residents, Philio Wigglesworth Cushing and Tracey Hutchinson of Churchill Properties, were recognized for their outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate.

Philio, a Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was awarded for exceptional 2022 sales volume and earned her company’s highest accolade, the “International Premier Elite Award.”  She began her real estate career in 2005 and quickly became a top producing agent and earned multiple prestigious awards, was placed in the “Top 50” in New England for her company and became one of the top five of all Realtors in the North Shore.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.