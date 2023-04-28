The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Cameron Molinare has been recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Cameron Molinare has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination. Cameron is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism!