Chamber Music in Annisquam

Pianist Tianhong Yang.

To kick off a second year as its Artist-in-Residence, violinist Scott Moore presents the first of two spring recitals at the Annisquam Village Church, Sunday April 2 at 3 p.m.  Joining forces with pianist Tianhong Yang, Moore presents “Mirror in Mirror,” a program exploring the range of sonorities for violin and piano—from fiery and virtuosic, to deeply tender and profound.

“I wanted to build on the success of last year’s solo Bach cycle,” says Moore, “while offering a different experience.  ‘Mirror in Mirror’ refers to the abundance of patterns in the music I’ve selected for April 2.  From the golden spiral and fractal iteration to explosive energy reminiscent of an atomic chain reaction, to the bittersweet power of nostalgia, these patterns and their relationships can move us in extremely emotional and visceral ways.”

