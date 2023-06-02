Carol Retires

Children, families and community members came by the library in droves last Friday to celebrate and thank MBTS Library’s retiring Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender.

Courtesy Photo

Children, families and community members came by the library in droves last Friday to celebrate and thank MBTS Library’s retiring Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.