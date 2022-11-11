Biz Care Dimensions

Care Dimensions Honors Joanna Machain of Manchester.

Courtesy Photo

Care Dimensions, the Danvers-based provider of hospice and palliative care services, will celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week next week (November 13-19) by honoring its 17 nurse practitioners, experts in hospice and palliative care. 

That includes Manchester’s Joanna Machain, AGNP-BC.

