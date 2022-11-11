Care Dimensions, the Danvers-based provider of hospice and palliative care services, will celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week next week (November 13-19) by honoring its 17 nurse practitioners, experts in hospice and palliative care.
That includes Manchester’s Joanna Machain, AGNP-BC.
“Nurse Practitioners play an essential role on our clinical staff, especially during our COVID-19 response,” said Care Dimensions’ President & CEO Stephanie Patel, MD.
“They bring advanced medical knowledge, communication skills and compassion to their work as they assess and treat the pain and symptoms of our patients with advancing illness to improve their quality of life. They are uniquely qualified to help patients and their families understand their diagnosis and treatment options, clarify treatment goals, discuss advance care planning, and coordinate care with other clinicians. Most importantly, they work with patients to help them make medical decisions that best align with their life goals and wishes for treatment.”
