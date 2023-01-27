Cape Ann Symphony first Musicians Unleashed concert of 2023 is called, “Romantic Reveries,” aptly named for an evening of classical music planned for February 12, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester.

The series that emphasizes an intimate format of the full Cape Ann Symphony will kick feature pianist Richard Einhorn, and Cape Ann Symphony musicians Alex Fowler, cello; Scott, Moore, violin; Erica Pisaturo, violin; Stephanie Stathos, flute; and Brandon White, viola; playing music from eight composers ranging from 19th Century classical to 20th Century fare. 

