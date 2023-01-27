Cape Ann Symphony first Musicians Unleashed concert of 2023 is called, “Romantic Reveries,” aptly named for an evening of classical music planned for February 12, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester.
The series that emphasizes an intimate format of the full Cape Ann Symphony will kick feature pianist Richard Einhorn, and Cape Ann Symphony musicians Alex Fowler, cello; Scott, Moore, violin; Erica Pisaturo, violin; Stephanie Stathos, flute; and Brandon White, viola; playing music from eight composers ranging from 19th Century classical to 20th Century fare.
Richard Einhorn started taking piano lessons at age six. As a student at Yale University, Einhorn majored in music and gave numerous recitals. Then, he took a brief 23-year break from his music endeavours to pursue a career in medicine. Returning to the piano in 1998 and the concert stage a year later. He has been a member of the board of Cape Ann Symphony since 2019.
Scott Moore made his Musicians Unleashed debut in October 2022's American Classical Music Concert. He began his career in New York, and is now a resident of Gloucester. He and his wife, violinist Erica Pisaturo (also a member of CAS) moved to New England in 2019.
Erica Pisaturo is a native of New England. She earned a BA in Music from Bowdoin College and an MFA at the College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia. Pisaturo plays with the Cape Ann Symphony and Symphony By The Sea.
Brandon White is a classically trained violist. He holds degrees from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. He currently performs in the Rivers Symphony Orchestra and is also a member of the contemporary viola duo Waterhouse Row alongside Emilie Catlett.
Alex Fowler has been playing the cello for 16 years. He studied cello performance at Virginia Tech with cellist Alan Weinstein and taught with the Virginia Tech String Project. A teacher for 10 years, he currently teaches at the Community Music Center of Boston.
Stephanie Stathos earned her degree in Flute Performance from Boston University’s School for the Arts. Based in Lincoln, Ms. Stathos is first piccolo for the Lexington Symphony and also Principal Flute for the Cape Ann Symphony. She recently joined the Cape Ann Symphony Board of Directors.
The Romantic Reveries program includes: Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) Flute Sonata, 1st Mvt, Alexander Borodin (1833-87) String Quartet No. 2, 3rd Mvt Notturno, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) Flute Quartet No. 1, 2nd and 3rd Mvt, Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantaisie in C Major, Op. 17 3rd Mvt, Carlos Gardel (1890-1935) Por Una Cabeza, Consuelo Velázquez (1916-2005) Besame Mucho, Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) Four for Tango, Claude Debussy (1862-1918) String Quartet, 1st Mvt.
3 p.m. Sunday, February 12
1123 Washington St | Gloucester