Three Cape Ann bands are combining to play a free concert on October 22.
The Cape Ann Community Band, David Benjamin, Director will join the Ipswich Community Band, Nalani Fujiwara, Director and the Rockport Legion Band, Bob Rick, Director. They have put their players together to prepare an exciting program of contemporary and popular concert band selections for large ensemble. The free concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, Ipswich High School, 134 High Street (Rte. 133), Ipswich, MA
The all-volunteer group began rehearsals on October 6 for an ambitious one-hour program that will be impressive for both sound and richness. “It is especially fun to see the camaraderie of fellow musicians from the Cape Ann musical community who have come together to make music”, said David Benjamin of the Cape Ann Community Band.
“I address my players as ‘wonderful musicians’; they certainly are that when they gather for a concert like this one” echoed Nalani Fujiwara of the Ipswich Community Band. Bob Rick of the Rockport Legion Band added that “We dedicated our regular rehearsal nights to support the combined concert and the results sound like it was well worth it.”
The concert is sponsored by the Cape Ann Savings Bank, the Ipswich Cultural Council, the Mass Cultural Council and Bank Gloucester. Admission is free and families are encouraged to attend. Information at DavidLBenjamin.com or 978-281-2286
