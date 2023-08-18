The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The rain date for the concert is Wednesday. August 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The program is a musical tribute to Gloucester, and it will be the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series. The Cape Ann Community Band, David Benjamin, Director, will present “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary Concert” featuring music special to Cape Ann.
“We’ve planned a program that covers the music of Indigenous people who first inhabited Cape Ann, those first English fishermen here in Stage Fort Park and the immigrants who followed throughout the next 400 years”, said David Benjamin, the conductor of the band. “We’ll feature the Irish, Swedish, Finnish, Italian, Portuguese, Eastern Europeans and the Brazilians; our most recent group to emigrate here. The concert will be introduced by young musicians from the Gloucester Elementary School Band program, who are our next chapter of Gloucester’s musical journey.” The concert will end with movie music from “The Perfect Storm”. The program also features the work of local composer Robert J. Bradshaw. The band will play Bradshaw’s “Gloucester Fanfare”, which he wrote for the city’s 375th anniversary. As a special treat, the band will include Bradshaw’s arrangement of the “Gloucester High School Song”. The Anniversary concert is sponsored by Bank Gloucester and the Gloucester Cultural Council.
Benjamin encourages all to attend. “Fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor; glorious sunsets; schooners sailing by; it doesn’t get any better than this in Gloucester!”
Admission and Parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket.
The remaining concerts of the 2023 season are as follows:
August 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Cape Ann Community Band “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th”
August 20, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan (Bluegrass & swing)
The rain date for the August 20 concert is Monday, August 21, 6:30 p.m.
August 27, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Rico Barr Band with the J&J horns (Classic Rock & Pop)
For concert information please visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or telephone 978-281-2286