Cape_Ann_Community_Band.jpg

(Photo Carl Wycoff)

The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester.  The rain date for the concert is Wednesday. August 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The program is a musical tribute to Gloucester, and it will be the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series.  The Cape Ann Community Band, David Benjamin, Director, will present “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary Concert” featuring music special to Cape Ann.

For concert information please visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or telephone 978-281-2286