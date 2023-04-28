Some important updates from Dianne Bucco, Manchester Town Clerk

Calling all business owners: business placards for your employees are available. With proof of employment and $15, employee can purchase a placard that allows for parking from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in the residential parking lots behind Town Hall, at Masconomo Park and on Norwood Avenue.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.