Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available at a reduced rate of $20 until May 1 and then will increase to $35. Tags can be purchased online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board Meeting (new name for the Board of Selectmen per the ATM vote) will take place on Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next ZBA 40B public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and will cover architecture. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Forum and Ballot Question: The fifth and last forum on Public Safety Dispatch services will be held Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A non-binding question will be on the May 17 local election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. Learn more on the Town website.
DPW Hydrant Flushing: DPW began flushing hydrants on April 19. It will take approximately three weeks to complete. If you experience brown water, run a cold tap until clear.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Monday, May 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates and the warrant is posted to the Town website.
Special Town Meeting: Save the date! A Special Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Memorial School. This meeting will primarily cover zoning changes.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
