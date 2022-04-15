Town Hall will be closed on Monday, April 18 in observance of Patriots Day. All trash collection will operate on a one day delay.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Board of Selectmen meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. due to the holiday. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing: The next meeting to discuss the proposed 40B project is on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. to discuss the sewer. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forums: There will be a non-binding question on the Town’s May 17 election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. The next public forum will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m..
DPW Hydrant Flushing: DPW will begin hydrant flushing in Town the week of April 18. It will take approximately three weeks to complete.
Board of Health Vaccine Clinic: The Board of Health will hold a COVID vaccination clinic on Tuesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Town Hall. Please register at capeannclinic.com or on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. Warrant is posted to the Town website.
Town Election: The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates is posted to the Town website.
Trash Bag Reminder: DPW would like to remind residents that only official orange trash bags with the Town seal can be used for collection and the transfer station. The Town has a “pay as you throw” program to fund trash collection. Purchasing locations can be found on the Town website.
Singing Beach Tags: Walk on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased through April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
