Zoning Board 40B Public Hearing:
The next meeting to discuss the proposed 40B project is on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Meeting details are posted to the Town website.
Dogs on the Beach:
The last day that dogs are allowed on Singing Beach is Friday, April 15, and will not be permitted again until October 15.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forums:
There will be a non-binding question on the Town’s May 17 election ballot to gauge public interest in keeping dispatch services in Manchester or joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center. Two public forums will be held on Thursday, April 14 and May 5 at 7 p.m.
DPW Hydrant Flushing:
DPW will begin hydrant flushing in Town the week of April 18. It will take approximately three weeks to complete.
Annual Town Meeting:
The Annual Town Meeting will take place on April 25 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. The warrant is posted on the Town website.
Town Election:
The local election will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School. A list of candidates is posted to the Town website.
Singing Beach Tags:
Walk-on tags for the 2022 Singing Beach season are available online and in the Town Clerks office. A tag is required for all visitors to the beach ages 12 to 65. Tags purchased through April will cost $20 each. The cost will increase to $35 after May 1.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular Schedule. Please have it curbside by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
