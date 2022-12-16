A new, innovative method of accessing food is coming to Beverly.  Beverly Bootstraps recently purchased and installed Automated Refrigerated Food Lockers in a discreet location in downtown Beverly.  This will augment their well-established Food Assistance programming and offer yet another way for people to access food.

The implementation of these lockers marks a continued effort by Beverly Bootstraps to make food access more convenient for anyone in need.  “I’m most excited by the 24/7 access in this model,” said Sue Gabriel, Executive Director of Beverly Bootstraps.  “People need to work, care for children, elderly parents, or others in their families, making it hard to find time to come to the food pantry to get groceries.  They might be a student and have a heavy class schedule or have transportation issues or might just find it embarrassing to come to the food pantry.  For so many reasons, people might not be best served through our existing food delivery options.  This model provides amazing access and is dignified and private.”

