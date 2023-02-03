On Thursday, January 26, Manchester Memorial Elementary School was visited by an incredible rock band featuring students from the Berkshire Hills Music Academy. The Academy is a unique college-like program for those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They learn life and job skills as well as immersion in music. They played two performances for the student body. They rocked the house with various hit songs from Sing I, Sing II, Trolls, Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, Footloose, B 52’s Love Shack, Blinding Lights, & more! The kids were jamming and screaming with joy just like a real concert venue. What a fun and music filled afternoon for the Memorial students!
Berkshire Hills Music Academy Visits Memorial School
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. William J. (Bill) Otto
- Hornets Nest
- Essex Cogswell Haybarn Has Found a New Home
- Alec W.F. McDiarmid
- Alan Gilson Honored For 50 Years Of Service To Manchester Police Dept.
- Robert H. MacDonald
- Walter Wriggins
- Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship
- School District Budgets, MBTS Census, Local Mortgage & Rental Assistance
- June (Cameron) Nickless
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.