Berkshire Hills

The kids at Manchester Memorial Elementary School were jamming and screaming with joy just like a real concert.

On Thursday, January 26, Manchester Memorial Elementary School was visited by an incredible rock band featuring students from the Berkshire Hills Music Academy. The Academy is a unique college-like program for those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They learn life and job skills as well as immersion in music. They played two performances for the student body. They rocked the house with various hit songs from Sing I, Sing II, Trolls, Michael Jackson, Pharrell Williams, Footloose, B 52’s Love Shack, Blinding Lights, & more!  The kids were jamming and screaming with joy just like a real concert venue. What a fun and music filled afternoon for the Memorial students!

