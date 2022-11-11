Essex resident Ben Buttrick has agreed to serve on the Board of Directors of NF Northeast, a large advocacy group for those impact with Neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder.
The appointment was announced by the association after a leadership meeting in late September.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Board of NF Northeast. I’ve worked for nearly 20 years advising endowments and foundations on governance and financial best practices and hope to apply this experience as a member of the Board. NF Northeast has a powerful mission to promote and fund scientific research and help individuals and families manage a genetic disorder that so many people know little about.”
Buttrick is managing director of Global Client Relationship Management for Cambridge Associates, LLC, and has been associated with NF Northeast for close to ten years as a Coast to the Cure NF Ride Committee member and rider. In addition to his volunteer work with NF Northeast, Buttrick is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analyst society.
Buttrick is also the chair of the Finance Committee for the Town of Essex, and a key liason for the town with the Manchester Essex Regional School District, working in a highly focused manner for more than two years to gain clarity on the budget process and work cooperatively with the School Committee and Manchester town officials on a five-year budget vision for the District.
Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that causes tumors to grow on the nerves anywhere in or on the body at any time. NF is linked to disfigurement, learning disabilities, hearing loss, visual impairments, seizures, and cancer. The mission of NF Northeast is to find a cure and treatment for neurofibromatosis by promoting scientific research, creating awareness, and supporting those who are affected by NF.
Buttrick was named to the NF Board position along with Buffalo, NY native Marybeth Shaw, an avid supporter of the organization since 2007 when her then seven-year-old niece was diagnosed with NF2.
