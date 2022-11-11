Ben Buttrick

 

Essex resident Ben Buttrick (courtesy photo)

Essex resident Ben Buttrick has agreed to serve on the Board of Directors of NF Northeast, a large advocacy group for those impact with Neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder. 

The appointment was announced by the association after a leadership meeting in late September. 

