The Jane Deering Gallery this weekend is opening a new exhibit by Manchester artist Juni Van Dyke, “These Beautiful Hands,” which will run from Friday, May 19 to June 4 with an opening reception with the artist Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Van Dyke speaks about These Beautiful Hands—During Gloucester’s 400th anniversary: “I wanted to honor many of the city’s elders with a project involving their hands — hands which have been worn smooth as gems from years of loving, caring, toiling, living. Hands wrinkled and calloused, arthritic, spotted, veined,” she said. “Beautiful hands of time. My tribute unfolds in four parts—Sculpture, Drawing, Painting and Video.”