Town Hall Notebook

Right about now, there’s a distinct year-end quality to municipal boards.  They’re closing things out and getting things ready for next year.  That was certainly true Monday, when the Manchester Planning Board moved on potential articles for next year’s Annual Town Meeting, approved two marina expansion special permits, and previewed a significant downtown parking study.

First up, Crocker’s Boat Yard and Manchester Marine each secured approvals by a 5-0 vote to significantly expand their slip and dock space.  

Christine Delisio 2022

Manchester Planning Board member Christine Delisio
p_1 Town Hall_Parking.jpg

A comprehensive downtown parking study for Manchester was previewed Monday.  A final report is expected by March.  (Source: MAPC)
Marlene Dolan

Manchester Downtown Improvement Committee’s Marlene Dolan on Monday.
overhead shot parking lot cars.jpg