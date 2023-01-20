A newly composed score created by Scott Moore will be run at the Annisquam Village Church on Saturday, January 21 at 7 p.m.
Moore has created the eclectic large-scale work throughout the spring and summer, playing and recording every instrument himself. The music brings to life the forms and gestures of Shakespeare’s beloved pastoral comedy, “As You Like It,” with a fun, fresh pastiche of styles and sounds—from absurd, neo-Baroque strings and harpsichord to hip-hop drums and impressionist dream folk. Originally commissioned by the Louisville (KY) Ballet, and premiered as a ballet in August, the piece has been substantially reworked to include dialogue from the play, delivered live by Gloucester’s rising theater stars, Lanes Coven. Light refreshments are available. All are welcome; donations are gratefully accepted.