The weather almost held off Tuesday. When residents woke up on the 4th of July, the rains were coming through in short spurts, but by 11:30 a.m., the rain was pretty steady. From what Cheryl Marshall, director of the Manchester Parks & Recreation said she could see, that rain did nothing to dampen the spirit of the people of Manchester!
People stayed along the parade route and watched until the very end. Parade participants couldn’t stop commenting on how engaged the crowds along the route were. And, she said, returning parade groups said this is why they love coming to Manchester!
Yes, even in the rain. New parade participants are already asking to come back next year.
That said, the scheduled party at the Coach Field Playground was cut short and the 4th of July Committee was unable to announce float and raffle winners. But all winners can email the Parks and Recreation Office at Town Hall to collect their prizes. Those who couldn’t make it over will be contacted separately.
Float winners are as follows: ($100 to their organization)
Most Patriotic—The Manchester Essex Robotics Team Robots by the C
Most Creative—Manchester Summer Stage School of Rock
Most Effort—MBTS Fishing
Most Townie/Traditional—Manchester Essex Little League Minor and Major Champions
Raffle Winners:
Standley's Garage, David Slade; two Crosby's $50 gift certificates went to Carol Ann Sullivan and Tom Kehoe; two Manchester Hardware $50 gift certificates went to Michelle Vivian and Natalie Meyer; two Laughing Gull $50 gift certificates went to Craig Deery and Cheryl Shnider; two Antique Table $50 gift certificates went to Elizabeth Davis and Lyle Coons; two Cala's $50 gift certificates went to Ken Bixby and Tara Gans; two Bravo By the Sea $50 gift certificates went to Peter Gamage and Nancy Fulford; four Captain Dusty's $20 gift certificates went to Carole O'Neil, Phyllis Macearchern, Shelby Brown, and Charles Nahatis; one $10 Captain Dusty’s gift certificates went to Nicholas DeSherbinin; and two free cones from Captain Dusty’s went Stephen Laspesa. Congratulations to all and a big “thank you” to the local businesses that donated prizes!
