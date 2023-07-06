MBTS 4th July 202320230704_40_TOO LOUD.JPG

2023 4th July Manchester by the Sea

 Erika M. Brown
MBTS 4th July 202320230704_76 KIDDOS.JPG

The weather almost held off Tuesday.  When residents woke up on the 4th of July, the rains were coming through in short spurts, but by 11:30 a.m., the rain was pretty steady.  From what Cheryl Marshall, director of the Manchester Parks & Recreation said she could see, that rain did nothing to dampen the spirit of the people of Manchester!  

MBTS 4th July 202320230704_3.JPG

People stayed along the parade route and watched until the very end.  Parade participants couldn’t stop commenting on how engaged the crowds along the route were.  And, she said, returning parade groups said this is why they love coming to Manchester!  

MBTS Parade_Fred Johnson.jpg

Manchester resident Fred Johnson (left) dresses up each 4th of July as Uncle Sam. This year he was high fived by a "cousin" in the parade!  (Photo: Bill Leader)
MBTS 4th George Nickless.jpg

Hello there, Mr. George Nickless!
MBTS 4th July 202320230704_58 DONNELLENS.JPG

MBTS 4th July 202320230704_56 CUTE GIRL BOY.JPG

