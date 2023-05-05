The Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Manchester Public Library will take place on May 16 in the Manchester Community Center from 6-8 p.m. Two Young Adult local authors, Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour, will read from their latest books. Jeffrey Denoncour will read from his debut novel, Sword and Bow, the first in a series about two boys entering a mysterious dark portal into the magical adventurous kingdom of Alfham. While Sarah Patt will read from her new book Dakota, a sequel to Because of Savannah, which follows the captivating teenager Dakota Buchannan’s life of loss, love and friendships. An evening of enjoyment for both young folk and old. It’s also an interesting time to hear about the library’s latest plans for its presentations, programs, its Library of Things and author series.
Author Jeff Denoncour grew up in a small town in New Hampshire and later spent three years in the Army. After completing his service and finishing college, Jeff and his wife Laura settled in Magnolia, Massachusetts and have been long-time residents of the North Shore. A father of two and grandfather of four, Jeff is a business owner and a teller of stories. Jeff’s first book, Sword and Bow, Book 1 of the Alfham Saga, is soon to be published by World Changers Publishing. Jeff continues to write and thoroughly enjoys his newfound hobby.