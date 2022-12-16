Budget season is in full swing.  Preliminary budgets both by the School District and the Town are being presented at public meetings this week – 12/14 and 12/15 respectively.  While much work by staff has been done to get to this preliminary stage, a more public process takes place between now and the beginning of March when the numbers will be finalized in preparation for the voters’ decisions at the April Annual Town Meeting.  Public meetings during January and February afford many opportunities for the public to express their budget preferences. 

Even in the best of economic conditions preparing a budget more than six months prior to its start is challenging.  Add in the current high inflation that we are experiencing and much talk about a possible recession looming makes the process even more uncertain.  But demand for municipal services is usually independent of what is happening with the economy.  Regardless of economic conditions, roads need plowing, water needs delivering to every household and public safety needs to respond to an emergency to highlight just a few examples.

