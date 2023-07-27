ME juniors Stephen Martin and Preston Potter appealed to the Select Board to offer a shuttle service from the train station to Singing Beach and back during high traffic days this summer. Beach goers laden down with beach gear can avail themselves of the service, for free, tips accepted. A six-person golf cart was approved, and the boys can accommodate a driver and five passengers for the short trip up Beach Street. The two communicate via walkie talkies to keep the operation running smoothly.
(Photo Christina Nahatis Barrett)
