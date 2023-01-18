p_1 Gilson_50 years LINE UP011723.JPG

WHAT A SHOW OF FORCE!  From left, Officer Richard Chute, Lieutenant Mark McCoy, Det. Michael Richard, David McDougall (ret.), Alan Gilson, Craige McCoy (ret.), James Mulvey (ret.), Joe Aiello (ret.), and Manchester Chief of Police Todd Fitzgerald.  And let’s not forget, below left, it’s Manchester Police Officer Jennifer Gilson (also, an attorney and Alan Gilson’s daughter) getting it all on her iPhone.

On January 12, retired Sergeant Alan Gilson was honored at Manchester Town Hall for his 50 years of service.  Gilson is the longest-serving officer in the Manchester Police Department’s 127-year history.  

“Alan Gilson was the best kind of officer who has a willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” said Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, who started with the department himself 31 years ago, working the midnight shift.  Gilson was his first boss.

Alan Gilson smiles as he is presented with an official proclamation for his 50 years of service to Manchester's Police Dept. from State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante last week.

