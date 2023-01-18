Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WHAT A SHOW OF FORCE! From left, Officer Richard Chute, Lieutenant Mark McCoy, Det. Michael Richard, David McDougall (ret.), Alan Gilson, Craige McCoy (ret.), James Mulvey (ret.), Joe Aiello (ret.), and Manchester Chief of Police Todd Fitzgerald. And let’s not forget, below left, it’s Manchester Police Officer Jennifer Gilson (also, an attorney and Alan Gilson’s daughter) getting it all on her iPhone.
On January 12, retired Sergeant Alan Gilson was honored at Manchester Town Hall for his 50 years of service. Gilson is the longest-serving officer in the Manchester Police Department’s 127-year history.
“Alan Gilson was the best kind of officer who has a willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” said Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, who started with the department himself 31 years ago, working the midnight shift. Gilson was his first boss.
To commemorate this special occasion, Senator Bruce Tarr and Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante presented citations from the Senate, House and Governor’s office. (This was Ferrante’s first official visit to Manchester since she was elected in November after redistricting.)
Gilson began his career in the US Navy in 1960 at the age of 17. A turning point for Gilson came in the summer of 1967 when he jumped overboard to save a boater involved in an accident on the water in Manchester. Then Police Chief Allen Andrews asked him if he would ever consider becoming an officer. As they say, the rest is history.
Gilson began as a reserve officer and then as a full-time patrolman before being promoted to sergeant until his retirement as a full-time officer in 2008. Gilson continued to serve the Manchester Police Department as a part time officer until 2017.
Gilson’s family (including daughter and current Officer Jennifer Gilson), retired Manchester Police Department members, current Police Department officers, Ann Harrison of the Select Board, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel and Town Hall staff were on hand to mark the historical occasion.
