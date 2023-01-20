The Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College invites viewers to celebrate of the remarkable black women in history who paved the way for Shirley Chisolm, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Ayanna Pressley and so many more in America.

Titled the “Tower of Strength,” this traveling poster exhibition, highlights the contributions of black suffragettes, such as Sojourner Truth, Mary Church Terrell, and Ida B. Wells, made towards the Women’s Suffrage Movement as a whole.  Posters feature biographical statements and images of notable black suffragettes.  

