The Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College invites viewers to celebrate of the remarkable black women in history who paved the way for Shirley Chisolm, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Ayanna Pressley and so many more in America.
Titled the “Tower of Strength,” this traveling poster exhibition, highlights the contributions of black suffragettes, such as Sojourner Truth, Mary Church Terrell, and Ida B. Wells, made towards the Women’s Suffrage Movement as a whole. Posters feature biographical statements and images of notable black suffragettes.
In addition, there are letterpress poster works by Lynn-based artist Mitchel Ahern – a set of four posters set in large red type – featuring suffragette quotes from lectures and publications. Ahern’s print works have exhibited at the DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park, Atlantic Works Gallery, Galatea gallery, and the Flower City Printing and Book Arts gallery.
Visitors of Tower of Strength will be greeted by a three-story long cloth canvas scroll—printed by Mitch Ahern on a vintage 19th Century Acorn printing press located at the Museum of Printing in Haverhill—that extends from the third-floor balcony and descends dramatically down to the exhibit space.
The exhibit is in Grillo Gallery, the main atrium of the Manninen Center for the Arts, on the first floor. It is presented in partnership with North Shore Juneteenth Association, Inc.
Exhibit and reception are free. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment. Reception is on February 2 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Carol Grillo Gallery.
