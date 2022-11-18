MBTS Special Town Meeting 2022.jpeg

MBTS Special Town Meeting 2022, Monday, November 14 at ME Middle High School.

An impressive turn-out of voters filled the auditorium and the cafeteria at the Middle High School last Monday, November 14th for a Special Town Meeting.  Over 560 residents showed up to debate articles ranging from supplemental budget requests to a series of zoning by-law amendments.  This was about double the more typical town meeting attendance.  A big thank you to all those who took the time to engage in what is considered one of the purist forms of direct democracy and a critical forum for managing the Town.

The evening certainly had its logistical challenges. The large number of people arriving right at the starting time caused a back-up registering voters.  A late start was compounded by a faltering electronic voting system.  The connection between the two meeting rooms that worked well during testing earlier in the day failed to stay connected between votes.  The added delays this caused were not conducive to a smooth-running meeting and apologies to all for the extra waiting time this caused.  The vendor will not be charging the Town for their services and will be troubleshooting what caused the problem (initial indications point to a compatibility issue with the software and the school network.)  We need to do better, and efforts are underway to ensure we do.

