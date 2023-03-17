Town Meeting Graphic

Manchester’s Annual Town Meeting will take place this year on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School in the gymnasium.  Every year, hundreds of Manchester residents make time to attend town meeting, but many do not.  Last fall, more than 570 voters came to the special town meeting.  If you have never been to town meeting, please consider coming.  Citizen participation makes town government work. This guide briefly explains what town meeting does and how it functions. 

What is Town Meeting?

The second installment of these articles will offer a roadmap to town meeting itself – from the first rap of the gavel through adjournment.  Please set aside the date and join this earliest creation of American democracy.  Residents with questions are welcome to call 978-526-4229 or send an e-mail addressed to awilson@spyrockhill.net.