Early Sunday morning, the Essex Fire Department held its Annual Firefighters Memorial Sunday Parade and Service to honor fallen firefighters for their service and sacrifice.
Firefighters Memorial Sunday has been a longstanding tradition of firefighters across the nation as a day to reflect on the many contributions made by firefighters to protect their fellow man and property, and is held to honor deceased Firefighters who served the town of Essex. The procession started at 8:45 a.m. at the new Essex Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue. Current and retired firefighters assembled, dressed in full uniforms and carried flowers in a ceremonial silver vessel. Residents turned out, lining Spring Street as the parade, led by a bagpiper, marched to the ceremony and short service before returning to the Fire Station.