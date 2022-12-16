Santa's Tour

 Santa’s 2022 MBTS Fire Truck Tour Team, from left, Lt. Jim Doucette, Tom Kehoe, Seaside Fireman's Club, Captain Andrew Porter, Rockport Fire Department, Santa Claus, Lt. Bob Cavender, Bill Bell, American Legion, Officer Ron Ramos, Officer Richard Chute and Lt. Jon Happel   (Courtesy photo)

It was a day of cold winds and snow in the forecast for Santa’s Tour around town on Sunday, December 11.  Santa’s Annual Tour around town sponsored by the Amaral Bailey Post #113 American Legion and the Seaside Fireman’s Club of the Manchester Fire Department and was supported by the Manchester Fire Department.  This traditional trip has been happening for over 65 years due to the dedication of the two groups much to the joy of the youngsters around town.

Prior to the tour, about 30 folks were at the fire station to see Santa and talk to him prior to Santa climbing on the back of the Rockport Forestry truck for the trip. The entire trip around town took about two-and- one half hours and brought joy to many coming out of their homes, despite the cold temperatures to welcome Santa to their neighborhood.  Following the trip, Santa headed right back to the North Pole to get ready for the December 24 trip around the world.

