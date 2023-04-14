2023 Signing Day

On April 4 five ME seniors signed letter of intent

(Photo Paul Clark)

On April 4 five ME seniors signed letter of intent on National Signing Day.  Patrick Cronin for Wentworth, Brennan Twombly, Saint Lawrence, Hadley Levendusky, Connecticut College, Amy Vytopilova, Union College and Caroline MacKinnon, NYU.

 

